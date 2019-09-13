Davido Officially Proposes To Chioma(VIDEO)

A video is currently trending on social media showing the moment David Adeleke popularly known as Davido proposed to his lover Chioma.

In the video, Chioma was seen saying yes to the proposal and the elated Davido took to his Instagram page to announce that she has said yes.

The singer further went further by releasing the theme for their wedding “Assurance 2020.”

Watch the video below:

What Davido posted: