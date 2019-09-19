Don’t Become A Yam Pounder In Aso Rock: Omokri Tells Osinbajo

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to stand tall against the alleged cabal fighting him in Aso Rock.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been heavily criticised, following the creation of an economic advisory council, a move tagged as a relegation of the role the vice president.

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode had earlier mocked the alleged relegation of Vice President.

Now, Reno has urged Osinbajo not to become ‘a yam pounder’ in the government.

He tweeted: