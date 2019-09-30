DSS Drags Sowore Out Of Courtroom Through Backdoor (Video)

by Amaka

The operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, manhandled and dragged Omoyele Sowore out of the federal high court in Abuja on Monday.

Omoyele Sowor
Founder of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore

Reports claim the Nigerian human rights activist was treated in that manner by the police so as to prevent the him from divulging more information to the journalists present in the courtroom.

Sowore was in the middle of telling journalists that Nigerians should remain resolute and speak truth to power when the armed DSS operatives suddenly appeared, dragging him out through the back door of the courtroom.

The former presidential candidate was heard saying,

“Revolution now! Revolution now!”

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Department of State Services, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar donates N10M to amputee Eagles

Buhari

Just In: Buhari Signs Bill To Make June 12 Democracy Day

Dino Melaye and other Senators donate 1,280 bags of rice to unpaid Kogi workers

ATBU lecturer arrested for contempt of court

Super Eagles star, Ahmed Musa marries again after weeks of divorce

Music artiste Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage Pulls Out Of Upcoming Show In South Africa Over Xenophobia

Welder rapes and impregnates 13 year-old girl

Katsina State Government targets 2 million Children For Polio Immunisation

Alleged Husband Killer Maryam Sanda Granted Bail

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *