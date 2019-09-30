DSS Drags Sowore Out Of Courtroom Through Backdoor (Video)

The operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, manhandled and dragged Omoyele Sowore out of the federal high court in Abuja on Monday.

Reports claim the Nigerian human rights activist was treated in that manner by the police so as to prevent the him from divulging more information to the journalists present in the courtroom.

Sowore was in the middle of telling journalists that Nigerians should remain resolute and speak truth to power when the armed DSS operatives suddenly appeared, dragging him out through the back door of the courtroom.

The former presidential candidate was heard saying,

“Revolution now! Revolution now!”

Watch the video below: