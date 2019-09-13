Even If Election Is Conducted 20 Times, I Will Win: Orji Kalu

Former Governor Orji Kalu has shared that he remains unperturbed and would win Abia North senatorial election even if re-election is ordered 20 times.

The former governor made the statement after the National Assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja sacked him and ordered a rerun within 90 days.

Read Also: Why I Could Not Travel Abroad When I Was Invited – Senator Orji Kalu

However, Orji Kalu while speaking with a delegate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Abia state in Abuja on Thursday added that he would be appealing the judgement.

“I have already issued a statement that in Abia north we are not losing sleep. If we do that election 20 times, Buhari, our president, our senatorial district – my seat and the governorship candidate seat is intact, we will always win it. It is a fundamental error that they may have to call for a supplementary election in some units,” he said.

“If not that it is a fight for my fundamental human rights, we will call for an election next week, if INEC will agree.

“But because the constitution gives us the right to appeal, we have already contacted our lawyers and the lawyers are already preparing our appeal to go to the appellate court.”