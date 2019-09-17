Evicted BBNaija Housemate Enkay Shows Off Her Hotness In Red Bikini

by Temitope Alabi
Enkay
Enkay

2019 BBNaija housemate Enkay has started to show off just how hot she can be via her Instagram page.

Enkay who was evicted a few weeks ago, donned a two-piece red bikini, for her shoot which saw her posing seductively.

Enkay paired the bikini with an Ankara headgear, gold bracelets, and earing and a full face of makeup. She captioned the photo;

There’s a lot of hotness coming your way soon. .
.
Brace yourselves 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽

This is coming after the former housemate tendered an apology to Nigerians over the way she treated Cindy a housemate who is still in the game.

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Cindy, Enkay
