Father Locks Up 16-Year-Old Daughter For Refusing Forced Marriage

by Temitope Alabi
Forced marriage
Forced marriage

A 62-year-old man in Kano has been arrested by the Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, for chaining and locking up 16-year-old daughter, Fatima, for rejecting forced marriage.

Reports have it that the suspect Muhammad Ujujud, who resides in Rinji village in Madobi Local Government Area of the state locked up his child as punishment after she refused to accept a husband he forced on her.

Read Also: Naptip convicts 331persons for human trafficking

The man according to reports also revealed that the man locked his son Shehu, in separate cells in his house but the boy died in detention recently.

A man in the community who spoke to journalists revealed that the an is feared in the village and known for meting out corporal punishment on his family.

Locals revealed that Mr Ujudud only rarely fed his captive children with food. “He hardly gave them food to eat. The sleep and defecate in just one point,” said a neighbour.

NAPTIP officials have now taken Binta to a private hospital in Kano, where she is currently receiving treatments.

Tags from the story
Binta, child trafficking, kano, NAPTIP
0

You may also like

Unbelievable!!! Nigerian Transgender Living in Ghana says She is a Virgin

Sale Of Refineries: NUPENG, PENGASSAN Suspend Proposed Strike

Why I Rejected A Private Jet Gift From Businessman – Apostle Suleman

Fight Only When You’re Stopped From Performing Your Religious Obligations, Sultan Tells Muslims

2016 Copa Coca-Cola: Rockford Defeats Jibowu 7-0 in Lagos Grassroots Finals

UK Adopts New Visa Application Process For Nigerians

Power Generation To Drop As Agip Shuts Down Okpai Station

Ex-Niger Delta Militants Threaten Chaos In Waterways

Drugs Agency Arrests London Bound Suspects With 175 Wraps Of Cocaine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *