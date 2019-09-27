Father Locks Up 16-Year-Old Daughter For Refusing Forced Marriage

A 62-year-old man in Kano has been arrested by the Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, for chaining and locking up 16-year-old daughter, Fatima, for rejecting forced marriage.

Reports have it that the suspect Muhammad Ujujud, who resides in Rinji village in Madobi Local Government Area of the state locked up his child as punishment after she refused to accept a husband he forced on her.

The man according to reports also revealed that the man locked his son Shehu, in separate cells in his house but the boy died in detention recently.

A man in the community who spoke to journalists revealed that the an is feared in the village and known for meting out corporal punishment on his family.

Locals revealed that Mr Ujudud only rarely fed his captive children with food. “He hardly gave them food to eat. The sleep and defecate in just one point,” said a neighbour.

NAPTIP officials have now taken Binta to a private hospital in Kano, where she is currently receiving treatments.