Fatoyinbo: Rape Case Levelled Against Me By Busola Dakolo Filed Out Of Time

Biodun Fatoyinbo, Senior Pastor and Founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, (COZA), has said the rape allegation levelled against him by Busola Dakolo was filed out of time.

Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, had dragged Fatoyinbo to court over allegations that he raped her when she was a teenager.

An FCT High Court in a writ of summons obtained on Sept. 9 and served Fatoyinbo, ordering him to appear before it within 14 days of the service or judgment may be given in his absence.

However, Fatoyinbo through his counsel, Mr Alex Izinyon, SAN, in a preliminary objection dated Sept. 20, said the case was filed out of time.

“The claimant’s suit is statute-barred therefore this Honourable Court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain same; the suit is frivolous and palpable abuse of court process.

Read Also: Forced Abortion: Police To Investigate New Petition Against Fatoyinbo, Others

“The suit has no cause of action for this Honourable Court to adjudicate upon; the reliefs sought in this instant suit are not granted, therefore this suit is incompetent,” Fatoyinbo said.

He, therefore, demanded to be awarded the cost of N50 million jointly and severally against Busola and her solicitor, while requesting the court dismiss the suit for abuse of judicial process.