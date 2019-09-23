Gedoni Holds Thanksgiving In Church For Successful BBNaija Outing

Evicted housemate of Big Brother Naija season 4, Gedoni on Sunday held a thanksgiving service at St Patrick’s Parish in Calabar, Cross River State.

The fashion designer was the eleventh housemate to be evicted on the show, alongside I.T expert, Jacyke.

Gedoni, in appreciation, returns all glory to God Almighty for the success and fame he got from big brother Naija reality show.

Watch the video below: