Nigerians React As Pastor Bakare Declares He Would Succeed Buhari As President

by Verity
Pastor Bakare
Tunde Bakare

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to a declaration by the senior pastor and founder, Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare that he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as president of Nigeria.

Pastor Bakare, during his sermon on Sunday at his church, noted that God has already ordained it and that nothing could change it because he was born to be president.

His words: “I will succeed Buhari as President of Nigeria, nothing can change it. I am number 16, Buhari is number 15. I never said it to you before. I am saying it now and nothing can change it.

“In the name of Jesus, he is number 15. I am number 16. To this end was I born and for this purpose came I into the world. I have prepared you for this for more than 30 years. ”

This comment has stirred up a debate among many Nigerian Twitter users as they’ve taken to the platform to drop their two cents.

See below

Tags from the story
2023 presidency, Muhammadu Buhari, tunde bakare
