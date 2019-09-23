Nigerians React As Pastor Bakare Declares He Would Succeed Buhari As President

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to a declaration by the senior pastor and founder, Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare that he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as president of Nigeria.

Pastor Bakare, during his sermon on Sunday at his church, noted that God has already ordained it and that nothing could change it because he was born to be president.

His words: “I will succeed Buhari as President of Nigeria, nothing can change it. I am number 16, Buhari is number 15. I never said it to you before. I am saying it now and nothing can change it.

“In the name of Jesus, he is number 15. I am number 16. To this end was I born and for this purpose came I into the world. I have prepared you for this for more than 30 years. ”

This comment has stirred up a debate among many Nigerian Twitter users as they’ve taken to the platform to drop their two cents.

See below

NEXT PRESIDENT TUNDE BAKARE??? I used to revere Pastor Tunde Bakare but when his "Prince of Adamawa" prophecy of 2012 failed to come to pass, I started seeing the man as a False Prophet. How am I supposed to believe his self promoting prophecy of 2019? Mtchewww! pic.twitter.com/QXvTd7WXNH — Dadiyata The Jonathanian (@The_Jonathanian) September 22, 2019

Pastor Tunde Bakare saying he will succeed President Buhari as Nigeria’s President in 2023 is another golden opportunity to put "the Word of God" from his mouth to test. Nigeria 'has experienced' one fake pastor at the helm already. Let's see how the ordeals of 'star boy' ends. — Desmond Joyce (@natubabe1) September 23, 2019

The noise generated by Tunde Bakare's new video saying he will be president. Except those who knew Pastor Bakare recently, such a video shouldn't surprise anybody. 2023 isn't as far as most people think. We will put everything "God said" to test. — Olalekan Adigun (@MrLekanAdigun) September 23, 2019

Tunde Bakare prophesied that Obasanjo would die before being sworn in as President in 1999. We approached May 29th with much fear, but Obasanjo got sworn in. Obasanjo got sworn in for a second term. Obasanjo wanted to be sworn in a Third Term. Obasanjo is still alive. 🙄😒😏 pic.twitter.com/u0ClurYWsC — Nejeeb Bello Oyarese (@NejeebBello) September 23, 2019

Tunde bakare recent declaration for presidency is making everything look clearer The rumors of the planed oust of our star boy over massive corruption under his watch,is definitely another plot. Abba kyari has mastered his game and 2023 promises to be interesting. — Ogbuefi Okafor🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) September 23, 2019

With the current spurious claim cum revelation made by Pastor Tunde Bakare, where he intimated his followers that he will be the next president after Buhari.

Stating that Buhari is the Moses to come before he(Joshua) will ascend the throne and take Nigerians to the promise land. — Daniel A. Asokere (@iamajodbaba) September 23, 2019