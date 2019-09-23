‘I Will Succeed Buhari In 2023’ – Tunde Bakare

by Temitope Alabi
Tunde Bakare, President Buhari
The founder and senior pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has declared he would be Nigeria’s next president come 2023.

In a  video which has gone viral on social medial, Bakare said he was born to be president and will succeed Buhari.

Read Also: Tunde Bakare Would Have Been A Better Vice President Than Osinbajo: Fani-Kayode

“Take it to the mountain top if you have never heard it before. I am saying it to you this morning, in the scheme of things, as far as politics of Nigeria is concerned, President Buhari is number 15 and yours sincerely is number 16. I never said that to you before, I want to let you know it this morning; nothing can change it, in the name of Jesus. He (Buhari) is number 15; I am number 16,” Bakare said, placing his right hand on his chest.

NEXT PRESIDENT TUNDE BAKARE???

I used to revere Pastor Tunde Bakare but when his “Prince of Adamawa” prophecy of 2012 failed to come to pass, I started seeing the man as a False Prophet.

How am I supposed to believe his self promoting prophecy of 2019?

Mtchewww! pic.twitter.com/QXvTd7WXNH

— Dadiyata The Jonathanian (@The_Jonathanian) September 22, 2019

