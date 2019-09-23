‘I Will Succeed Buhari In 2023’ – Tunde Bakare

The founder and senior pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has declared he would be Nigeria’s next president come 2023.

In a video which has gone viral on social medial, Bakare said he was born to be president and will succeed Buhari.

Read Also: Tunde Bakare Would Have Been A Better Vice President Than Osinbajo: Fani-Kayode

“Take it to the mountain top if you have never heard it before. I am saying it to you this morning, in the scheme of things, as far as politics of Nigeria is concerned, President Buhari is number 15 and yours sincerely is number 16. I never said that to you before, I want to let you know it this morning; nothing can change it, in the name of Jesus. He (Buhari) is number 15; I am number 16,” Bakare said, placing his right hand on his chest.

NEXT PRESIDENT TUNDE BAKARE???

I used to revere Pastor Tunde Bakare but when his “Prince of Adamawa” prophecy of 2012 failed to come to pass, I started seeing the man as a False Prophet.

How am I supposed to believe his self promoting prophecy of 2019?

Mtchewww! pic.twitter.com/QXvTd7WXNH

— Dadiyata The Jonathanian (@The_Jonathanian) September 22, 2019