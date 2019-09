2019 Big Brother Naija housemate Jackye has bagged a new endorsement deal

Jackye, who was evicted a few weeks ago just penned a new endorsement deal with with the official sponsor, Bet9ja

Jackye has since taken to social media to share the good news while sharing photos of herself signing her contract

She wrote:

“Signed & Sealed thank you @bet9jaig for the opportunity is in the bank #teamjackye and #jackyetians please kindly thank this great company #bet9ja”

See another photo below