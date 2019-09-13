Gov Makinde Appoints Two Opposition Members Into His Cabinet

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde
The Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo syate has appointed two opposition candidates as members in his cabinet.

Makinde approved the appointment of the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Bolaji Ayorinde, as Special Counsel to the Governor of Oyo State on Thursday.

The governor also named a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and candidate of the party for the Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency in the February 23 House of Representatives election, Yemi Aderibigbe, as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The appointments were contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa.

