President Buhari Promises To Implement New Minimum Wage

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, hosted Trade Union Congress (TUC) leaders at the State House in Abuja.

The president assured the union that he was working for the progress of Nigeria, assuring that the new minimum wage will be implemented.

Buhari also revealed that the Tradermoni, N-Power scheme and other social investments program his government introduced are the largest social social investment program in Africa.

Watch to his adress to the Union below: