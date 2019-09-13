President Buhari Promises To Implement New Minimum Wage

by Olayemi Oladotun

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, hosted Trade Union Congress (TUC) leaders at the State House in Abuja.

Buhari
President Buhari

The president assured the union that he was working for the progress of Nigeria, assuring that the new minimum wage will be implemented.

Also Read: Why I Prefer Women To Handle Nigeria’s Finance: Buhari

Buhari also revealed that the Tradermoni, N-Power scheme and other social investments program his government introduced are the largest social social investment program in Africa.

Watch to his adress to the Union below:

Tags from the story
New Minimum Wage, Presient Muhammadu Buhari, Trade Union Congress
0

You may also like

Guber Poll: Minister-Designate Warns APC Govs To Stay Away From Ekiti

Siasia Emerges PDM Governorship Candidate In Bayelsa

Kwara State House of Assembly suspends 2018 budget

Lamido Adamawa Secession Threat: Yorubas Want To Remain In Nigeria But We’ll Not Be Threatened – Gani Adams

PDP Crisis Now A Thing Of The Past, Says Tukur

Full Text Of President Jonathan’s Nationwide Broadcast On The General Elections

Presidential C’ttee On Corruption Will Be Committed To Nigerian People, Says Sagay

I Wasn’t Invited By EFCC, Says Saraki

Ex-Reps Deputy Speaker, Nwuche Says Rivers Killings Beyond “Mere Cult Clashes”, Seeks FG Intervention

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *