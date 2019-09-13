Why I Prefer Women To Handle Nigeria’s Finance: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed his reason for placing women in key positions such as finance, in his government.

According to Buhari, the reason for this is to ensure that the nation’s scarce resources are properly managed while promoting a stronger sense of inclusiveness.

President Buhari made this known when he hosted a delegation of National, Zonal, State and FCT Women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the party Women Leader, Hajiya Salamatu Umaru Baiwa at the State House. Abuja.

“I am happy that I can defend myself very effectively on this issue. The APC party leader is my witness. Since the coming into power of this administration I have handed over the treasury to women.

“Even at household level, you hand over the money to women to manage. It can be taken to the level of managing the country’s treasury as well. I have consistently given it to women. It is strategic.

“I am conscious of the leadership roles of women in the society and by my action I have justified my belief,’’ President Buhari said.