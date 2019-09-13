Why I Prefer Women To Handle Nigeria’s Finance: Buhari

by Valerie Oke
Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed his reason for placing women in key positions such as finance, in his government.

According to Buhari, the reason for this is to ensure that the nation’s scarce resources are properly managed while promoting a stronger sense of inclusiveness.

President Buhari made this known when he hosted a delegation of National, Zonal, State and FCT Women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the party Women Leader, Hajiya Salamatu Umaru Baiwa at the State House. Abuja.

Read Also: Yul Edochie Reacts To Buhari’s Victory At Election Petition Tribunal

“I am happy that I can defend myself very effectively on this issue. The APC party leader is my witness. Since the coming into power of this administration I have handed over the treasury to women.

“Even at household level, you hand over the money to women to manage. It can be taken to the level of managing the country’s treasury as well. I have consistently given it to women. It is strategic.

“I am conscious of the leadership roles of women in the society and by my action I have justified my belief,’’ President Buhari said.

Tags from the story
Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Biafra: IPOB May Stop Igbos from Producing Nigeria’s President – Gov. Rochas Okorocha

Card Reader Fails To Read Jonathan’s Fingerprint Again, Advices Review Of Machine Before 2019

3 interesting points Atiku made during the town hall meeting hosted by Kadaria Ahmed

Shot Fired: ''You can divorce your spouse (God HATES it), but don’t divorce your senses.'' - Former Presidential Aide Spits Fires

”You can divorce your spouse , but don’t divorce your senses.” – Reno Omokri Spits Fire

2015: North-West PDP Stakeholders Ask Jonathan To Sack ‘Incompetent’ Mu’azu

We Must Re-Do Ondo APC Guber Primaries, Says Boroffice

Kwara PDP Set To Receive Jonathan, Mu’azu… Warns Against Defacing Billboards

Obi Resigns As APGA BoT Chairman

APC Crying Wolf For Fear Of Imminent Defeat In Lagos, Ogun, Others – PDP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *