Tribunal Strikes Out Atiku’s Claims That Tradermoni Was Used To Induce Voters

by Valerie Oke
The presidential election petition tribunal has dismissed Atiku Abubakar‘s claim that Tradermoni scheme was used by the presidency to induce voters before the election.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had been accused by Atiku of vote-buying with Tradermoni scheme.

However, that paragraph of the petition struck out for lacking in merit, while the Tribunal held that it cannot entertain how government officials spend public funds.

Read Also: Buhari Vs Atiku: Nigerians Divided As Tribunal Delivers Judgment

The tribunal held that Atiku and PDP have the right to present their petition to the court in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 as amended, and that there is no inconsistency in the petition submitted by him.

