Court Sends Okada Rider To Prison For Throwing 3-Month-Old Baby Into River

A 20-year-old commercial motorcyclist Mustapha Aliyu has been remanded in prison custody for throwing his three-month-old baby boy into a river.

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Minna had ordered that Aliyu, who is standing trial on a charge of culpable homicide, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code be remanded in prison.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Daniel Ikwoche, Amina Zakaria, the mother of the baby had reported the matter to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Sept. 8.

The prosecutor said, Mrs Zakaria of Keranbadi village in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger alleged that she had the baby for the defendant out of wedlock.

Read Also: Man Commits Suicide Over Inability To Pay Medical Bills Of New Baby

According to her, Aliyu had visited her at about 9:30p.m., on Sept. 7 and took the baby away to his own village, Tamanai.

It was there, that he threw the baby into a river where he eventually drowned, the prosecutor said.

The defendant pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency when the charge was read.

His plea was declined by the Chief Magistrate Hauwa Yusuf, saying that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The chief magistrate, therefore, asked the prosecuting police officer to forward a duplicate copy of the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution, (DPPs) for legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case until Oct. 10 for further mention. (NAN).