How 60% Of Funds For Projects In Oyo Went To Governor, Wife: Makinde Reveals

Governor of Oyo, Seyi Makinde, has revealed that 60 percent of funds allocated for projects in the state went to ”the governor and his wife”.

Governor Makinde made this known during a media chat on his first 100 days in office with BCOS TV, adding that what he met on the ground was that only 10 percent of the total funds for a project go to the contractor for execution.

“I declared my assets because I want to be held accountable. What we met on ground is a situation where a project for which money is allocated, gets only about 10% of the total funds for execution,” he said.

“Because as we were told, 50% goes back to the Governor, 30% to the appointee who allocated the project out of which 10% goes to the Governor’s wife. I have told them anyone who does that now will be brought to book.

“This is a very serious problem. That is why the second bill we sent to the House of Assembly was the Oyo State Financial Crimes Commission Bill and once they pass it, I will sign it and we will all operate under it.

“Good governance transcends politics, any contractor that has been paid for any project will have to finish the work so that we can have value for people of Oyo State. Like the silo project, despite spending N1 billion, I was not impressed with what I saw.

“Good governance is beyond razzmatazz. I rejected a proposal to paint the secretariat. It may look good to outsiders but internally, the furniture is bad, the toilets are bad and e-governance is an issue. I would rather do a proper job.”