“I Want To Be In Your Arms And Fuck You Right” – Tonto Dikeh Tells Mysterious Bae (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram story on Friday with a romantic message to her mysterious boyfriend.

The actress, who took a swipe at her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill claims she regrets her former boyfriend, jeweller, Michael Awujoola alias Malivelihood did not father her son, King Andre.

Now, the actress has penned a sweet message for her new man which reads;

“I love you and I miss you so much

Babes but your Ego wouldn’t let me tell you how I really want to be in your arms and fuck you right”

Information Nigeria recalls in January, the actress had debunked rumours she was pregnant, stressing that she is a celibate hence should be the last person to be expected with a baby bump.

However, with her new man around, we might just be expecting another baby.

See her post below: