Insecurity: Buhari No Longer Goes Beyond Issuing Condemnation – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for what they described “his failure to take decisive steps to end bloodletting and guarantee a stable, peaceful and secure nation.”

According to the opposition party, the president and his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) have only relief on heavy propaganda rather than tackle insecurity head-on.

In a statement on Monday, the opposition said the president no longer goes beyond issuing condemnations and tasking traditional rulers who have no power to fish out perpetrators.

The statement reads in part; The PDP notes with dismay that the Buhari Presidency only stops at issuing condemnations, publishing commiserations and embarking on condolence visits with empty assurances, but takes no definite steps to address the situation and bring culprits to book.

At most, Presidency officials sit in the safety and comfort of Aso Rock to task state governors and traditional rulers, without concrete security measures to rout perpetrators.

The PDP holds that such failure by the Buhari Presidency is emboldening perpetuation of violent acts against defenceless citizens by insurgents, bandits, marauders and kidnappers freely pillaging our compatriots in various parts of our country.

The PDP laments that instead of seeking help and yielding to competent and patriotic counsel from well-meaning Nigerians, the Buhari Presidency has remained heavy on propaganda and false performance indices.

