Insecurity: Buhari No Longer Goes Beyond Issuing Condemnation – PDP

by Valerie Oke
PDP flags
PDP flags

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for what they described “his failure to take decisive steps to end bloodletting and guarantee a stable, peaceful and secure nation.”

According to the opposition party, the president and his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) have only relief on heavy propaganda rather than tackle insecurity head-on.

In a statement on Monday, the opposition said the president no longer goes beyond issuing condemnations and tasking traditional rulers who have no power to fish out perpetrators.

The statement reads in part; The PDP notes with dismay that the Buhari Presidency only stops at issuing condemnations, publishing commiserations and embarking on condolence visits with empty assurances, but takes no definite steps to address the situation and bring culprits to book.

Read Also: If PDP Were A Company, I Would Own 90 Percent — Kalu

At most, Presidency officials sit in the safety and comfort of Aso Rock to task state governors and traditional rulers, without concrete security measures to rout perpetrators.

The PDP holds that such failure by the Buhari Presidency is emboldening perpetuation of violent acts against defenceless citizens by insurgents, bandits, marauders and kidnappers freely pillaging our compatriots in various parts of our country.

The PDP laments that instead of seeking help and yielding to competent and patriotic counsel from well-meaning Nigerians, the Buhari Presidency has remained heavy on propaganda and false performance indices.

The PDP laments that instead of seeking help and yielding to competent and patriotic counsel from well-meaning Nigerians, the Buhari Presidency has remained heavy on propaganda and false performance indices.

Tags from the story
insecurity, Muhammadu Buhari, pdp
0

You may also like

Pro-Saraki Senators Threaten To Impeach Buhari

Anybody Fighting Jonathan’s Fighting God And Will Perish, Says Billionaire PDP Chieftain, Eze

Femi Fani Kayode

”8 Reasons Nigeria is the worst country to live in the world” – Fani Kayode

I Was Placed Under House Arrest In Port Harcourt, Says Fayose

Buhari, Osinbajo Will Publicly Declare Assets Soon – Shehu

PIB Not Senate’s Priority At The Moment – Ndume

Fitch Ratings: Don’t Be Deceived, Nigerians Are Not Daft – APC To Presidency

Confab: IYC Rejects Additional State Creation Recommendation

N133m Scam: Resign Now, Coalition Of Anti-corruption Groups Tell PSC Chairman, Okiro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *