Man Changes His Mind After Rejecting Unwanted Pregnancy That Produced Triplet

by Temitope Alabi
A Twitter user has taken to the microblogging platform to tell the story of a friend who impregnated a lady.

According to the lady, her friend had asked the girl who got pregnant to have an abortion as he does not want the baby. The pregnant lady refused.

The Twitter user who goes by the handle @mschinweigweh, said her friend has since changed his mind after the lady gave birth to triplets.

She added that the lady and her babies are leaving for her friend’s house from the hospital and he has also reportedly bought the lady a car.

