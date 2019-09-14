‘My Honeypot Is My Least Used Body Part’, Says Moyo Lawal

by Eyitemi
Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has revealed that contrary to believe that she is a sex addict, her honey pot is the least used part of her body.

The screen diva made this known in response to a question on social media asking people their least used body part.

Her words:

Mine is my honeypot…….. ……. …. been on this earth for 3 decades plus and haven’t used it up to even 3 months in total ………. …….. … ….. …. . Please, how do I kill this” till marriage before consistent sinning” mentality thing I have? The thing just tire me, even an 18 yr old of these days has more experience than i do …. .. P. S Also, .. I have written enough…. Also, my exes follow me, my page is public, trust me, lying is almost impossible.

See her Instagram post below:

Tags from the story
moyo lawal
0

