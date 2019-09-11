Moyo Lawal Twerks To Tiwa Savage’s 49-99 (Video)

Nollywood Actress, Moyo Lawal took to Instagram to share a video of herself twerking to Tiwa Savage’s newest release, 49-99.

The actress penned a short note for those who might to want to attack her regarding the video.

In her words;

“Can I just make a music video every night yooo ….. DONT watch , if you don’t like play play ….. nobody should come and stress me this night … ….. …… p.s ……. …….. If I hear piiiiiiim. …… Goodnight .. #Moyoorfierce #49-99 …. I even put abstract pic as poster yet 10k in 30mins … Go and sleep oooh”

Information Nigeria recalls the actress had revealed that she doesn’t need to undergo any surgery or stress to prove she has a bigger vagina because it happens to be one of her assets.

Watch the video below: