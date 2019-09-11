Moyo Lawal Twerks To Tiwa Savage’s 49-99 (Video)

by Amaka

Nollywood Actress, Moyo Lawal took to Instagram to share a video of herself twerking to Tiwa Savage’s newest release, 49-99.

Moyo Lawal
Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal

The actress penned a short note for those who might to want to attack her regarding the video.

In her words;

“Can I just make a music video every night yooo ….. DONT watch , if you don’t like play play ….. nobody should come and stress me this night … ….. …… p.s ……. …….. If I hear piiiiiiim. …… Goodnight .. #Moyoorfierce #49-99 …. I even put abstract pic as poster yet 10k in 30mins … Go and sleep oooh”

Information Nigeria recalls the actress had revealed that she doesn’t need to undergo any surgery or stress to prove she has a bigger vagina because it happens to be one of her assets.

Read Also: ‘Stop Spitting On People’ – Etinosa Fires Back At Oyemykke

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
moyo lawal
0

You may also like

Veteran Actor, RMD Speaks On How Inferiority Complex Affects Women

A List Of Nigerian celebrity breakups in 2017

More beach themed pre-wedding photos of Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila

More beach themed pre-wedding photos of Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila

IK Ogbonna’s Wife Boasts, “My Husband’s Female Fans Are Also Mine”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to wed in Egypt?

Nigerian lady recounts how she contracted genital herpes after participating in an orgy

Beamer, Benz and BENTLEY – More photos of M.I’s new Bentley

First photos & video from actor John Dumelo’s traditional marriage to his beautiful bride

Adeniyi Johnson savagely replies a beggar with an attitude

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *