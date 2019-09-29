Omoyele Sowore To Be Arraigned Before Another Judge On Monday

by Temitope Alabi
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

A new report has it that the Federal Government will arraign Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore, before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, September 30th

The report has it that Sowore will be arraigned on seven counts of treasonable felony, money laundering and cybercrimes, brought against him by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Read Also: Fani Kayode Hails Court Ruling Ordering Release Of Omoyele Sowore

The Department of State Service has held the former presidential candidate since August 3, despite having been granted bail six days ago.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, had on September 24, granted Sowore bail but despite meeting the bail condition on September 25, Sowore has still not been released by the DSS.

Tags from the story
DSS, Justice Taiwo, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

10 Obasanjos Can’t Claim Lagos State From Us – ACN

Tobacco Control Campaign Begins In Nigeria As Government Releases Tobacco Survey

Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Threatens To Halt Distribution

I’ll Soon Expose Gov Obi, Bianca Ojukwu’s Role In APGA Crisis, Ojukwu’s Illness – Victor Umeh

I love Nigeria

NDLEA Nabs 19 Drug Suspects In Kebbi

FG Plans Renewable Energy For Rural Areas

FG To Inaugurate 10 Power Plants By December – Maku

FG Committed To Job Creation, Social Security – Ngige

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *