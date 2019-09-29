Omoyele Sowore To Be Arraigned Before Another Judge On Monday

A new report has it that the Federal Government will arraign Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore, before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, September 30th

The report has it that Sowore will be arraigned on seven counts of treasonable felony, money laundering and cybercrimes, brought against him by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The Department of State Service has held the former presidential candidate since August 3, despite having been granted bail six days ago.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, had on September 24, granted Sowore bail but despite meeting the bail condition on September 25, Sowore has still not been released by the DSS.