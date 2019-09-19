Over 500 Youths Protest Against Bobrisky’s Lifestyle In Abuja (Video)

Not less than 500 Nigerian youths took to the streets of Abuja to protest against the lifestyle of male cross-dresser, Bobrisky.

A world press conference was also held regarding the controversial Nigerian transgender.



In a video circulating, the protesters, who are members of National Youths Council of Nigeria, were seen carrying placards to the National Assembly, Force Headquarters and they stopped at National Centre for Arts and Culture, NCAC.

The Director-General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, praised the youths for condemning the activities of Bobrisky and his cohorts.

A representative of National Youths Council of Nigeria said,

“Consequently, the NYCN today, September 18, 2019, declares Bobrisky as persona non grata, as he is a man (not a woman). For national interest, we call on the ever-conscious, ever-ready, combatant Nigerian youths and comrades of like minds to, without fear or favour, kick out Bobrisky and his likes wherever they come across them. Nigeria is not a place for LGBT and we shall fight this to the end.”

The protesters also called on the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the lifestyle of Bobrisky so she does not influence others with his ‘ungodly act’.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B2lUkmXHHfe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link