Pay Shehu Sani Minimum Wage To Buy Commonsense: Man Begs El-Rufai

A twitter user identified as Saifu Kajuru has taken a jab at the former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate by asking the state government to start paying the lawmaker so he could buy some commonsense.

The former lawmaker and the governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, have for a long time been known to have a stormy relationship which even led to the senator losing his place in the Kaduna state All Progressives Congress(APC) and invariably a ticket to re-contest under the party.

The governor in a quick response, threw an even bigger jab, by saying he is unsure if the former lawmaker is good enough to be employed by the state civil service.

