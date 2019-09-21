Police Arrest Man Who Robs Prostitutes In Edo

A 30-year-old man has been arrested by the Edo state police command.

The man whose name has been given as Godstime Ogechi specializes in robbing prostitutes in Ugbiyoko, Egor local government area of the state.

A statement released from the command revealed that Ogechi operates alone and uses a rod that looks like a gun.

He would get the girls and lie to them that he will pay them to spend the night with him then take his victim to a dark street where he would rob them.

Upon interrogation, Ogechi said he has lost count of the number of girls he has robbed.

“I don’t have any gang. I operate along Ekenwan road. I pick street girls at night and rob them. I will chat with them and tell them I want to take them for daybreak. When we get to a dark corner, I will bring out this thing like a gun and threaten them. They will give me their phones. I cannot remember the number of girls I have robbed. I was caught when one of the girls ran away after I have paid her. I went back to the spot I picked her from and demanded for my money. She raised alarm.”

