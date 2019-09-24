Rema Finds His Female Doppelganger In Côte d’Ivoire

Rema, the young and vibrant artist of the Mavin records music group shocked fans when he finally met with his doppelganger and struck a pose with her.

The young artiste, who is popularly known from his breakout single, ‘Dumebi’, shockingly looks exactly like the girl in the photograph.

READ ALSO – Mavin Music Star ‘Rema’ Made It To Barack Obama’s Top 50 Summer Songs

So here are a few things we know about Rema’s look-alike:

Her social profile has her Instagram as @kymdkt. Kymdkt is from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire and she is 18 years old.

She is 1.87m tall and not a relative of the artist.

The star artist visited Abidjan for a meet-up with his look-alike and luckily, he found her.



Here’s The Picture Here: