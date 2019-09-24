Rema Finds His Female Doppelganger In Côte d’Ivoire

by Michael
Rema and his look-alike
Rema

Rema, the young and vibrant artist of the Mavin records music group shocked fans when he finally met with his doppelganger and struck a pose with her.

The young artiste, who is popularly known from his breakout single, ‘Dumebi’, shockingly looks exactly like the girl in the photograph.

READ ALSO – Mavin Music Star ‘Rema’ Made It To Barack Obama’s Top 50 Summer Songs

So here are a few things we know about Rema’s look-alike:

Her social profile has her Instagram as @kymdkt. Kymdkt is from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire and she is 18 years old.

She is 1.87m tall and not a relative of the artist.

The star artist visited Abidjan for a meet-up with his look-alike and luckily, he found her.

Here’s The Picture Here:

Rema and his look-alike
Rema Strikes A Pose With His Look-alike
Tags from the story
Rema
0

You may also like

What’s Trending!! …‘Halleluyah’ Challenge Goes Viral With 50,000 Live Worshippers On Instagram

500,000 fans give France National team a heroes’ welcome after World Cup victory (Photos)

Maltida Obaseki Replaced in Tinsel

Remi Surutu’s Letter To Her Late Daughter

Leo and Cee-c spark dating rumours after publicly flirting with each other

‘Please Let’s Talk About The New Single And Leave This Nas Matter’ – MI’s Management

“We Want Your Dad Not You”- Bobrisky To Paddy Adenuga

Many Doubt My Artistic Skills Due To Impatience – Efe

I pay male prostitutes to f**k me well – Afia Schwarzenegger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *