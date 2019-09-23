See How Ramsey Nouah Recreates 1992 Movie, ‘Living In Bondage’ (Video)

A few years ago, we learnt that Ramsey Nouah was working on a sequel to the 1992 Nollywood classic, Living In Bondage, which will also serve as his directorial debut.

Now, we finally have a teaser and a release date for Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, and it looks intriguing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2rGKLXAdcZ/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

The 1992 original was directed by Chris Obi Rapu, it follows the story of Andy (Kenneth Okonkwo), a man who joins a secret cult, kills his wife, Merit (Nnenna Nwabueze) in a ritual sacrifice; gains enormous wealth as a reward, and is then haunted by his dead wife’s ghost.

Speaking about the sequel, Ramsey Nouah said: “We’re trying to catch the demography of today who go to the cinema [and those who] have not seen the original movie. So we were trying to kind of blend it.”

Watcher The Teaser Here: