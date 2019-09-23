See How Ramsey Nouah Recreates 1992 Movie, ‘Living In Bondage’ (Video)

A few years ago, we learnt that Ramsey Nouah was working on a sequel to the 1992 Nollywood classic, Living In Bondage, which will also serve as his directorial debut.
Now, we finally have a teaser and a release date for Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, and it looks intriguing.
The 1992 original was directed by Chris Obi Rapu, it follows the story of Andy (Kenneth Okonkwo), a man who joins a secret cult, kills his wife, Merit (Nnenna Nwabueze) in a ritual sacrifice; gains enormous wealth as a reward, and is then haunted by his dead wife’s ghost.
Speaking about the sequel, Ramsey Nouah said: “We’re trying to catch the demography of today who go to the cinema [and those who] have not seen the original movie. So we were trying to kind of blend it.”
Watcher The Teaser Here:
Living in Bondage: Breaking free is created by @playnetworkafr in conjunction with Native Filmworks. . Executive producer: @charlesofplay producer: @stevegukas Directed by @ramseynouah Line Producer: @chrisodeh . @livinginbondagethesequel starring @ramseynouah @kennethokonkwo185 @kanayo.o.kanayo @a_yinna @nancyisimeofficial @munachiabii @bobmanueludokwuofficial @kaluikeagwu @only1jka @shawnfaqua @zuluadiqwe @realchukschyke @ndidiobi_obsession @davidjonesdavid @lilianpeace_