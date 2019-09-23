See How Ramsey Nouah Recreates 1992 Movie, ‘Living In Bondage’ (Video)

A few years ago, we learnt that Ramsey Nouah was working on a sequel to the 1992 Nollywood classic, Living In Bondage, which will also serve as his directorial debut.

Now, we finally have a teaser and a release date for Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, and it looks intriguing.

The 1992 original was directed by Chris Obi Rapu, it follows the story of Andy (Kenneth Okonkwo), a man who joins a secret cult, kills his wife, Merit (Nnenna Nwabueze) in a ritual sacrifice; gains enormous wealth as a reward, and is then haunted by his dead wife’s ghost.

Speaking about the sequel, Ramsey Nouah said: “We’re trying to catch the demography of today who go to the cinema [and those who] have not seen the original movie. So we were trying to kind of blend it.”

Watcher The Teaser Here:

Our Saturday just got litty lit 🔥 as we bring you the first teaser from the most anticipated movie ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’. . Fast cars, super rich destinations, private jets, lavish parties, luxury lifestyle… Nnamdi wants it all in #Livinginbondagethesequel and he will do anything to get it. . Are you ready? Coming soon and available nationwide from November 8th, 2019. . . Living in Bondage: Breaking free is created by @playnetworkafr in conjunction with Native Filmworks. . Executive producer: @charlesofplay producer: @stevegukas Directed by @ramseynouah Line Producer: @chrisodeh . @livinginbondagethesequel starring @ramseynouah @kennethokonkwo185 @kanayo.o.kanayo @a_yinna @nancyisimeofficial @munachiabii @bobmanueludokwuofficial @kaluikeagwu @only1jka @shawnfaqua @zuluadiqwe @realchukschyke @ndidiobi_obsession @davidjonesdavid @lilianpeace_ . — Available in these cinemas from November 8th @silverbirdcinemas @genesiscinemas @filmhousecinemas @filmhouselekki @cartegecinemasasaba @diamondcinemas @exhalecinemas @timsedcinema @mcrystalcinemas @mcrystalcinemas.ijebu @mcrystalcinemas.oyo @kadacinemas @ooplcinemas @marturioncinema @meespalacecinemas @ozonecinemas @pepperonicinema @skycinemasng @vivacinemasnigeria @imaginecinemas @heritage_cinemas @exoduscinemas @nostalgea_cinemas . . #BreakingFree #Livinginbondage

