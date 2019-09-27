Selena Gomez Speaks On Her Mental Health Battle

Singer and actress Selena Gomez is speaking out on taking a break from the spotlight and her mental health journey.

Selena went off the grid last year saying before she left that she needed to take a break from social media before she later checked into a mental health facility.

Spekaing on what she called the “scariest” time of her life In her acceptance speech at an award ceremony, she said; “I think that we are better when we tell the truth and, so, this is my truth. Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally, and I wasn’t able to stay all that kept together. I wasn’t able to hold a smile or to keep things normal. It felt like all of my pain and my anxiety washed over me all at once and it was one of the scariest moments of my life”.

She continued saying she was able to get help from her doctors were able to give her a clear diagnosis, which she said was both terrifying and a relief. “Terrified, obviously, because the veil was lifted, but relieved that I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety,” the actress explained.

“After a year of a lot of intense work. I am happier, I am healthier, and I am in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I’ve ever been. So, I’m very happy about that” Gomez went on to say that while it isn’t easy to share her story with the world, she knows that others will benefit from hearing it.