Rapist Pastor Tried To Rape A Child, Says Her ‘Demons’ Caused Attack

by Temitope Alabi
Octavio Cantarero, the 42-year-old Pastor of Iglesia Pentecostal Principe De Paz church in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has been arrested after he tried to rape an underage girl. 

According to reports, the Pastor offered the underage girl a single bed in a private room in January, telling her that they will be sleeping together.

The child was reportedly able to resist Cantarero after she woke to see him trying to rape her, with the US Pastor reportedly telling her ‘that her demons had provoked him.’ He then also pleaded with the girl not to tell anyone about what had happened.

The pervert pastor turned himself in on Saturday after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the police earlier this month after the little girl made a complaint in May.

The Pastor has also now been charged with a fourth-degree sex attack as well as attempted second-degree rape of a minor.

