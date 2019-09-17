Soludo, Salisu, Others Get New Appointments As Buhari Constitutes Economic Team

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, in Abuja, approved the constitution of an Economic Advisory Council (EAC), that has former CBN Governor, Charles Soludo as a member.

In the statement issued by Buhari’s Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.

“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises”, Adesina said.

See full list below: