Soludo, Salisu, Others Get New Appointments As Buhari Constitutes Economic Team

by Olayemi Oladotun

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, in Abuja, approved the constitution of an Economic Advisory Council (EAC), that has former CBN Governor, Charles Soludo as a member.

President Buhari
President Buhari

In the statement issued by Buhari’s Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.

Also Read: BudgIt Boss, Seun Onigbinde Resigns Appointment In Buhari’s Govt

“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises”, Adesina said.

See full list below:

Buhari
List of Economic Team appointees
Tags from the story
Charles Soludo, Doyin Salami, Femi Adesina, Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Alao Akala, others join APC

Leah Sharibu: Nigerians throw mud at Femi Adesina over statement

2015: Amaechi Calls For Lesser Military Role In Politics

Omokri and Buhari

‘I Like The Way Buhari Fights Corruption’ – Reno Omokri Admits

Presidency Describes Atiku, Buhari As ‘Serial Losers’, Denies Jonathan Tenure Elongation Plot

APC Hands Over Control Of Party Structures In Kwara To Saraki

Those Kill And Shout ‘Allah Akbar’ Are Not For God – Buhari

Buhari: Boko Haram Will Be Treated As Bandits

PDP Governors Highlights More Reasons Not To Vote Buhari

#OsunDecides: Don’t alter results, Atiku warns INEC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *