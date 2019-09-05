South Africans Reveal Cause Of Xenophobic Violence (Video)

In a video making the rounds, a South African man has opened up on the genesis of the xenophobic violence on foreigners in their country.

According to the citizen of the country, the attack began after a Tanzanian man had shot a cab driver.

Information Nigeria had reported penultimate week that the attack was launched against foreigners by South Africans, following the murder of a taxi driver by suspected drug dealers in Pretoria CBD on Tuesday.

The South African man revealed the drug dealers were Tanzanians, not Nigerians.

The Tanzanians were the ones involved in drug trafficking and robbery.

