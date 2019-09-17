Super Eagles To Play Second Friendly With Brazil In October

Will Super Eagles avenge the 3-0 loss they suffered in 2003? It’s been over a week since Nigeria took on Ukraine in an international friendly that ended 2-2.

While the Super Eagles are still blowing off steam, another battle awaits them with another high-profile friendly coming up, and this time it will be against Brazil.

READ ALSO – Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down In Tears During Emotional Interview

The match was confirmed by the Brazil Football Confederation in a statement released yesterday. By taking on Nigeria, after their third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON, the Brazil team is hoping to get in shape for the South American zone’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

In 2003, Brazil and Nigeria met for a friendly that ended 3-0 in favor of the South Americans. Now, not only will Nigeria’s Super Eagles be preparing for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers through this second meeting, but they will also be looking to revenge that 16-year-old loss they suffered.

The friendly match will hold at the National Stadium of Singapore on October 13.