Suspected Killer Of Navy Commandant Oluwayemi Ogundana Confesses

by Temitope Alabi
Oluwayemi Ogundana
Oluwayemi Ogundana

A few days ago, we reported the story of a naval officer Oluwayemisi Ogudana who was found dead in a well.

In a new twist, one Simon Bernard, a teacher at the Command Secondary School of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) in Jaji community of Kaduna state, has confessed to murdering Ogundana.

Read Also: Senior Naval Officer Murdered In Kaduna, Corpse Thrown Inside Well

Bernard was nabbed after the person he gave Ogundana’s car to sell was apprehended. He also revealed that he and the deceased were lovers before he killed her.

Speaking with Vanguard, he went on to say issues started after the deceased used her power as the Commandant of the school to get him sacked as the Chairman of the School’s Parent Teachers Association PTA and that she also refused to pay him the sum of N2.5 million after he was sacked.

Ogundana who was married with kids, was declared missing on September 20th before her dismembered body was later found inside a Ghana-Must-Go bag dumped inside a shallow well.

Tags from the story
kaduna, Naval Officer, Oluwayemisi Ogudana
