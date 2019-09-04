Tiwa Savage Pulls Out Of Upcoming Show In South Africa Over Xenophobia

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage says she will not be performing at an upcoming DSTV show in South Africa.

The singer says she wouldn’t watch the barbaric butchering of her compatriots in South Africa in renewed xenophobic attacks.

Speaking via her verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, the singer expressed concern for the victims and families of those affected by the gruesome attack.

She said, “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this. ”