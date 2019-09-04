Angry Protesters Set MTN Office On Fire In Ibadan (Video)

Angry protesters on Tuesday set ablaze, office of telecommunication giant, MTN in Bodija Area of Ibadan, Oyo State Capital.

The irate protesters had attempted to vandalize the office during the day but were stopped by security operatives.

However, some hoodlums regrouped at night and set the office on fire.

Information Nigeria recalls that offices of the telecommunications offices had earlier been shut over widespread attacks on South African companies in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, had condemned the xenophobic attacks in a statement he released on Tuesday.

