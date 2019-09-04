Xenophobia: 3 African Presidents Announce Withdrawal From World Economic Forum In South Africa

Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda; President of DR Congo, Felix Tshisekedi and the President of Malawi, Peter Mutharika, have all reportedly pulled out of the World Economic Forum (WEF) scheduled to begin in South Africa on Wednesday.

This is coming following the xenophobic attacks launched by South Africans against foreigners, especially Nigerians.

Read Also: Buhari Is A ‘Toothless Bulldog’, Reason Why Xenophobia Has Persisted: Fani Kayode

Not long after this was reported, Zimbabwean media personality, Josey Mahachie took to Twitter to announce the cancellation of Zambian National team’s friendly match with South Africa, citing security concerns.

She tweeted;