Xenophobia: 3 African Presidents Announce Withdrawal From World Economic Forum In South Africa

by Temitope Alabi
Paul Kagam, Felix Tshisekedi, Peter Mutharika,
Paul Kagame, Felix Tshisekedi, and Peter Mutharika

Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda; President of DR Congo, Felix Tshisekedi and the President of Malawi, Peter Mutharika, have all reportedly pulled out of the World Economic Forum (WEF) scheduled to begin in South Africa on Wednesday.

This is coming following the xenophobic attacks launched by South Africans against foreigners, especially Nigerians.

Read Also: Buhari Is A ‘Toothless Bulldog’, Reason Why Xenophobia Has Persisted: Fani Kayode

Not long after this was reported, Zimbabwean media personality, Josey Mahachie took to Twitter to announce the cancellation of Zambian National team’s friendly match with South Africa, citing security concerns.

She tweeted;

Tags from the story
Felix Tshisekedi, nigeria, Paul Kagam, Peter Mutharika, south Africa, tiwa savage, Xenophobia, zambia
0

You may also like

‘Selfish’ Okorocha Gambled With S’East’s VP Chances – Okechukwu

Failed Recall: Pastor Adeboye Mocks Yahaya Bello After Dino Melaye Defeats Him

Prosecute Fayose For Instigating Violence – Ekiti APC Urges ICC, NHRC

Senate Rejects Petroleum Resources Ministry’s Request For N200m To Pass PIB, Says Bill Already With NASS

Stolen Property: FG Withdraws Charges Against Mohammed Abacha

Those Asking Atiku Not To Go To Court Are Nigeria’s Enemy – Obasanjo

N9.7bn Fraud: EFCC Slams Ex-Chief Of Air Staff With 7-Count Charges, Pleads Not Guilty

‘We have a man that can put food on our table and make life better’, Dogara says as Atiku kicks off campaign in Sokoto(Photos)

S/West PDP Leaders Accept Zoned Positions, Sets Up C’ttee For ‘Equitable’ Distribution

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *