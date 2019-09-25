Upcoming Actress Ella Agu Poses Topless In Celebration Of Her Birthday (Photos)

by Michael
Nollywood Actor Ella Agu
Ella Agu

Up and coming Nollywood Actor Ella Agu is not one who is shy about her body and her craft.

The young actress who is surprisingly also a 300-level student of Business Administration wowed her Instagram followers when she shared pictures in celebration of her birthday.

READ ALSO – BBNaija 2019: Evicted Housemates, Isilomo And Ella Caught Fighting Outside A Radio Station In Imo (Video)

In her birthday photos, the young actress is seen posing unclad, just a strap of what seems like a gold-leave covering her chest.

The photo has also sparked a lot of reactions from her fans and followers.

See The Photos Here:

Tags from the story
Ella Agu
0

You may also like

Fela to be re-awaken on stage as Broadway Musical Concert holds

This Is What Rapper CDQ Has To Say About BB Naija’s Ifu Ennada’s Claim On Supporting Him Financially

Meet beautiful female police officer taking the internet by storm (photos/Video)

Instagram curvy model, Symba flaunts her fat camel toe & gigantic butt in new Photos

Funke Akindele, Ali Nuhu and Chioma Akpotha Become Ambassadors With OMO

Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’ 25th Anniversary Edition Tracklist Unveiled

Churchill comes for Tonto Dikeh again?

Churchill comes for Tonto Dikeh again?

Stop confusing our teenage boys with your mumu over-filtered look- Uche Maduagwu blasts Bobrisky

Beyonce Shares Photo Of Her 1st Grammy Award

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *