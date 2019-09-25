Upcoming Actress Ella Agu Poses Topless In Celebration Of Her Birthday (Photos)

Up and coming Nollywood Actor Ella Agu is not one who is shy about her body and her craft.

The young actress who is surprisingly also a 300-level student of Business Administration wowed her Instagram followers when she shared pictures in celebration of her birthday.

In her birthday photos, the young actress is seen posing unclad, just a strap of what seems like a gold-leave covering her chest.

The photo has also sparked a lot of reactions from her fans and followers.

See The Photos Here: