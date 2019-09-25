Nigerians Reacts As Tacha Spells Port Harcourt, Daughter Wrongly

Last night at the Big Brother house, the remaining contestants were asked to paint on the wall and the painting is supposed to signal an end to their stay in the Big Brother House.

While everyone got at it and were excited about it, viewers couldn’t help but notice the errors in Tacha’s paintings and writings of her name.

Tacha’s painting, however, has got Nigerians talking after she spelt Port Harcourt and Daughter wrongly.

Tacha’s “Port Harcourt” first “Daughter” was corrected to include “H” for Daug’H’ter and ‘U’ for Port Haco’U’rt.

See The Photo Here:

See Reactions Here:

Tacha is a National embarrassment if she wins big brother. I see the reason why Nigeria is on a backward move.

We embrace empty brains and discard loaded brains. Shame on us. #BBNaija19 — Paix__NGR (@paixekerette) September 25, 2019