Nigerians Reacts As Tacha Spells Port Harcourt, Daughter Wrongly

by Michael
Tacha
Tacha

Last night at the Big Brother house, the remaining contestants were asked to paint on the wall and the painting is supposed to signal an end to their stay in the Big Brother House.

While everyone got at it and were excited about it, viewers couldn’t help but notice the errors in Tacha’s paintings and writings of her name.

READ ALSO – BBNaija: ‘I Will Tear My NYSC Certificate If Tacha Wins’ – Twitter User

Tacha’s painting, however, has got Nigerians talking after she spelt Port Harcourt and Daughter wrongly.

Tacha’s “Port Harcourt” first “Daughter” was corrected to include “H” for Daug’H’ter and ‘U’ for Port Haco’U’rt.

See The Photo Here:

See Reactions Here:

Tags from the story
Tacha
0

You may also like

Shocking !!! Man frames his own kidnap, requires N1 million as ransom

Scandal : Apostle Johnson Suleiman meets with the Police

Meet HIV positive man who defiled his 11 year-old daughter

Acting President Osinbajo Visits Buhari In London

“We Won’t Remove Zuma’s statue”, Okorocha Replies Critics

Record Breakers! Barcelona In Miraculous Comeback To Secure Quarter-Final Place

Anambra Polls: APGA urges residents to shun IPOB

PDP plans to sell membership forms to raise funds

Tenant stabbed to death by his landlord , two days to his wedding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *