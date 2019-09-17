Watch Teni Shine In New Video For Stonebwoy’s ‘Ololo’

Since her breakout last year, the ‘Uyo Meyo’ singer has been an inescapable power in Nigerian music.

While we haven’t really gotten many singles in 2019, her feature appearances are always grand. With her latest scene-stealing turn being on Stonebwoy’s new single, “Ololo”.

Produced by Ghanian iPappi, “Ololo” is a hugely energetic number, owing to the vibrant fanfare over the awesome beat.

On the up-tempo track, Stonebwoy sings to a beautiful lady, telling her that she is worst than all the other girls he’s met.

Watch The Video Here: