Why Our People Are Attacking Nigerians — South Africa Foreign Minister, Pandor

South African Foreign Affairs Minister, Naledi Pandor on Thursday stated that many Nigerians in their country are drug and human traffickers.

Speaking in an interview with ‘eNCA’, the minister made the allegations while responding to criticisms that their security agencies are not doing enough to protect foreigners against xenophobic attack in the country.

Pandor said South Africans believe many Nigerians are “harming our young people.”

“I would appreciate them in helping us as well to address the belief our people have and the reality that there are many persons from Nigeria dealing in drugs in our country.

“I believe that Nigerian nationals are involved in human trafficking and other abusive practices.

“This kind of assistance of ensuring that such persons do not come to our country will be of great assistance to our nation.”

Nonetheless, Pandor used the medium to request that President Muhammadu Buhari tackle the different crimes plaguing the country, adding that Nigeria needs to address the belief that its countrymen are involved in criminal activities.

The minister said their government are aware of a resentment-driven “Afrophobia” and were working to restore calm.

Watch the video below: