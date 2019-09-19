Wike Advised To Be More Respectful To FG

Andrew Uchendu, the representative of Rivers East Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, has urged the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to be respectful to the federal government.

Uchendu, a former member of the House of Representatives, said this on Thursday while reacting to the remarks earlier made by Rivers governor during the funeral of the mother of a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sergeant Awuse, in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “Wike, during the funeral service, was mischievous and unnecessarily arrogant, when on one hand, he claimed to be congratulating President Mohammadu Buhari, on his victory at the tribunal and at the same time, he described the President as a bad man, who, according to him, is not doing well. This is an unnecessary display of arrogance in power.

“Wike needs to be humble enough to attract the benefits due Rivers State from the Federal Government. Only Rivers State, under Wike, failed to provide land for the housing scheme by the Federal Government. When other states were submitting details of federal roads and projects executed for refund, Wike’s administration failed to submit its.

Read Also: PDP Committee Most Corrupt: Governor Wike

“Wike should be respectful of the Federal Government, in order to secure the needed assistance for Rivers State. The time of playing politics is over. Rivers governor should face governance, in the interest of our people. Being arrogant will continue to rob us of the needed federal support.”