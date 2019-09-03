Xenophobia: Adesua Etomi Condemns Attacks By South Africans

by Onyinye
Adesua Etomi
Adesua Etomi

Adesua Etomi-Wellington has taken to her Instagram page to condemn the attacks against Nigerians by South Africans after Nigerian residents were burnt and killed by South Africans.

In the early hours of today, Adesua posted a photo on her Instagram page that depicts an unjust act with a caption that condemned the tragedy of Nigerians in South Africa.

The actress expressed how she has not been able to watch the videos from the recent attacks against Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

“My heart can’t take it. My mind can’t fathom how you kill another human being based on their nationality. My mind can’t fathom how the people that spent years oppressed have become the oppressors”.

“This isn’t the South Africa that Mandela fought for. Let’s use our voices and let’s speak against this. We are all members of the same body” she said.

According to Mrs Wellington,  people of influence in South Africa should rise up and speak against xenophobia.

 

