Xenophobia: South African President Tenders Apology At Mugabe’s Funeral

by Verity
Ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tendered an apology to Africans over xenophobic attacks on African migrants his country.

Ramaphosa who was booed and whistled at on Saturday during his speech at the funeral of late Zimbabwe ex-leader, Robert Mugabe’s apologised for the recent xenophobic attacks.

According to reports, more than At 12 people were killed this September in a fresh outburst of violence and mob attacks against African migrants and foreign-owned businesses in and around Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city.

Read Also: South African President Ramaphosa Reacts To Xenophobic Attacks On Foreign Nationals

Speaking amid being jeered and whistled at, Ramaphosa during his speech eulogising the late African leader, Mugabe, who died age 95 last week said:

“I stand before you as a fellow African to express my regret and apologise for what has happened in our country,” Ramaphosa said after one of the organisers tried to calm the crowd.

Tags from the story
African migrants, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Robert Mugabe, south Africa, xenophobic attacks
0

You may also like

Powerful soldier with juju

No Rifle Can Penetrate Me, Says African Soldier With Powerful Black Magic Bulletproof

Nigerian Coach, Salisu Yusuf Caught On Camera Taking Bribe (Video)

Police ordered to pay motorcyclist N250,000 for unlawful arrest

Embattled Ondo Speaker Denies Misappropriating N15m

This video of Nigerian soldiers dancing ‘Zanku’ will make your day

“I DID WRONG” – Peruzzi apologises to Pamilerin for last night’s slap

Buhari Assassination Plot: ‘We’ll Shutdown Nigeria If Any Harm Befalls Buhari’ – Youths

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd September 2019

Assassins murder business man in Calabar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *