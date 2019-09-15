Xenophobia: South African President Tenders Apology At Mugabe’s Funeral

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tendered an apology to Africans over xenophobic attacks on African migrants his country.

Ramaphosa who was booed and whistled at on Saturday during his speech at the funeral of late Zimbabwe ex-leader, Robert Mugabe’s apologised for the recent xenophobic attacks.

According to reports, more than At 12 people were killed this September in a fresh outburst of violence and mob attacks against African migrants and foreign-owned businesses in and around Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city.

Speaking amid being jeered and whistled at, Ramaphosa during his speech eulogising the late African leader, Mugabe, who died age 95 last week said:

“I stand before you as a fellow African to express my regret and apologise for what has happened in our country,” Ramaphosa said after one of the organisers tried to calm the crowd.