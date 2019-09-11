You Can Insult Me, But Don’t Spread False News About Kaduna: El-Rufai Warns

by Olayemi Oladotun

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, has issued out another warning to people who report fake news about Kaduna State.

Governor El-rufai
Kaduna State Governor El-rufai

Recall that yesterday, the governor at a book launch warned people who spread fake news about Kaduna State on twitter to be careful of what they write as he is watching to punish them.

Also Read: ‘If You Write Anything Bad About Kaduna On Social Media, We Will Get You’ – El-Rufai

In a new development, a Twitter user identified as Chuks Akunna called the governor a liar for claiming to have created 50 thousand jobs.

Reacting to this, the governor expressed that calling him a liar is not a crime but inciting violence in Kaduna State via social media post is a crime.

See his tweet below:

Fake News, kaduna, Nasir El Rufai
