No Evidence INEC Electronically Transmitted Results To Server: Tribunal Declares

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has declared that there is no evidence that INEC transmitted the results of the last presidential election electronically to any server.

The court, in the judgment still being read on the petition by Atiku Abubakar and PDP, held that the petitioners failed to prove the existence of an INEC server or that the electoral commission transmitted results electronically.

The court held that there is no law in place in Nigeria that allows electronic transmission of results or the transmission of result using the card reader.

“I have carefully examined and examined Exhibit 28 (INEC Manual for Election) tendered by the petitioners, I did not see where there is provision for electronic transmission of result of election,” PEPT Presiding Justice, Justice Mohammed Garba said.

 

