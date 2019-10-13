13th Headies: Pretty Mike Stirs Reactions With His Outfit

Popular Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike has sent Twitter into a frenzy with his outfit to the ongoing Headies.
Pretty Mike rocked an all-white ensemble but with a funny twist to 13th Headies currently taking place in Lagos but propel can’t stop talking about the outfit.
Known for his controversial ways and totally unsurprised by his choice of outfit to the award show, many people have taken to Twitter to either ridicule or hail him.
See reactions below
The inspiration behind the pretty mike outfit #Headies2019 👒🌚 pic.twitter.com/vsUzzi7auh
— Mòyò of Lagos (@Moyo_VIP) October 19, 2019
Pretty mike looking like raiden of mortal kombat 😀😀#headies2019 pic.twitter.com/K7Cg7jeFpu
— princewill 🇳🇬🇳🇿 (@kilograms_____) October 19, 2019
Anytime I see pretty Mike at an event, I always feel like Yaba left has sent their representative to that event!
He is just crazy #headies2019 pic.twitter.com/5bNn5ganPm
— R O N A L D🎖🏅 (@its__MIDE) October 19, 2019
What a cute bride. Happy Married Life Pretty Mike #headies2019 pic.twitter.com/9yV0Vo9YjQ
— Anda (@lazywritaNG) October 19, 2019
Pretty Mike Came In his wedding gown literally for the #Headies. #Headies2019 #13thHeadies pic.twitter.com/Nz5b7LZxG1
— Lateef Habib O. #headies2019 #13thHeadies (@HabibTheBrand) October 19, 2019
U can always count on pretty mike to dress as one funny mysterious person 😂 #headies2019
— ADESOLA (@solaadetola) October 19, 2019