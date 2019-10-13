13th Headies: Pretty Mike Stirs Reactions With His Outfit

Popular Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike has sent Twitter into a frenzy with his outfit to the ongoing Headies.

Pretty Mike rocked an all-white ensemble but with a funny twist to 13th Headies currently taking place in Lagos but propel can’t stop talking about the outfit.

Read Also: Pretty Mike Arrives Wedding With 5 Ladies Dressed In Wedding Gown

Known for his controversial ways and totally unsurprised by his choice of outfit to the award show, many people have taken to Twitter to either ridicule or hail him.

See reactions below

The inspiration behind the pretty mike outfit #Headies2019 👒🌚 pic.twitter.com/vsUzzi7auh — Mòyò of Lagos (@Moyo_VIP) October 19, 2019

Pretty mike looking like raiden of mortal kombat 😀😀#headies2019 pic.twitter.com/K7Cg7jeFpu — princewill 🇳🇬🇳🇿 (@kilograms_____) October 19, 2019

Anytime I see pretty Mike at an event, I always feel like Yaba left has sent their representative to that event! He is just crazy #headies2019 pic.twitter.com/5bNn5ganPm — R O N A L D🎖🏅 (@its__MIDE) October 19, 2019

What a cute bride. Happy Married Life Pretty Mike #headies2019 pic.twitter.com/9yV0Vo9YjQ — Anda (@lazywritaNG) October 19, 2019