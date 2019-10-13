13th Headies: Pretty Mike Stirs Reactions With His Outfit

by Valerie Oke
Pretty Mike

Popular Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike has sent Twitter into a frenzy with his outfit to the ongoing Headies.

Pretty Mike rocked an all-white ensemble but with a funny twist to 13th Headies currently taking place in Lagos but propel can’t stop talking about the outfit.

Known for his controversial ways and totally unsurprised by his choice of outfit to the award show, many people have taken to Twitter to either ridicule or hail him.

See reactions below

