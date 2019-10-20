How 50 Cent Refused To Take Photo With Me – Davido

by Valerie Oke

 

50 Cent

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, known popularly as Davido, has revealed how American rapper, Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent, turned him down in 2014, when he requested to have a picture with him.

The ‘If’ crooner made this during an interview with Hot 97, US radio station.

He said: “50, hey, can I take a picture with you, and he said ‘no’ in response. And I was like waoh, but fast forward to five years later and I am on the same stage with him. ”

