How 50 Cent Refused To Take Photo With Me – Davido

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, known popularly as Davido, has revealed how American rapper, Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent, turned him down in 2014, when he requested to have a picture with him.

The ‘If’ crooner made this during an interview with Hot 97, US radio station.

He said: “50, hey, can I take a picture with you, and he said ‘no’ in response. And I was like waoh, but fast forward to five years later and I am on the same stage with him. ”