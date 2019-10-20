Tacha Screams ‘No Leave No Transfer’ On Stage At 13th Headies (Video)

by Amaka

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha looked exquisite as she dazzled in a red cleavage baring gown at the Headies award show on Saturday.

Former Big Brother ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Tacha

The reality star appeared on stage alongside fellow colleague, Venita Akpofure to present an award and she didn’t fail to say her popular catchphrases:

The controversial ex-housemate shouted to crowd saying,

“No Leave No Transfer”

“I Pin”

“I Full Ground Brekete”

The 2019 Headies took place at the Eko Convention centre inside the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Headies, Tacha, Venita Akpofure
