Man Dies Day After He Snapped Inside A Coffin [Photo]

by Valerie Oke
Coffin

A twitter user, Prince David has recounted the story of Isaac Terkende, who snapped in a coffin and died the next day.

According to Prince David,  Terkende, died in an accident the very next day he took the photos inside a coffin. He was said to have been buried on Saturday.

He tweeted: Mr Isaac Terkende who went and snapped inside coffin, had an accident and died the next day, he was buried today in Guma LGA of Benue State.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

