Man Dies Day After He Snapped Inside A Coffin [Photo]

A twitter user, Prince David has recounted the story of Isaac Terkende, who snapped in a coffin and died the next day.

According to Prince David, Terkende, died in an accident the very next day he took the photos inside a coffin. He was said to have been buried on Saturday.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

